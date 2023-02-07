Man gets his favorite dish’s tattoo on his hand; Swiggy reacts

Maa ke haath ka rajma chawal, or rajma chawal made by one’s mother, is known as a comfort dish for most individuals who have travelled to north India or have watched Bollywood films. Rajma chawal is not merely food; it also evokes feelings. Every bite of this specific dish is like falling in love all over again, thus there is never enough of it. And taking his devotion to the well-known north Indian dish even further, one man had the words ‘rajma chawal’ inked on his hand.

Swiggy, a food delivery service, saw this and posted about it on their social media channels. Along with a photo of the man’s permanent tattoo, they cleverly titled the post, ‘Ever loved something so deeply you want to keep it with you forever.’

The post has had over 28,000 views since it was shared on the microblogging service, and it has some people in tears.

One user declared, ‘I’ll get a tattoo of chole bhature.’

‘This is genuine for eternity,’ a second person remarked.