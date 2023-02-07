National-level kabaddi player files FIR accusing Delhi-based coach of rape

An FIR was filed after a national-level kabaddi player accused a coach based in Delhi of raping her. The 27-year-old has further claimed that the coach has been extorting money from her and threatening to reveal her private images.

The accused works as a coach at an academy in Delhi’s Mundka area. The coach was accused of raping the female athlete and stealing money starting in 2015, according to the complaint.

She claimed that the defendant coerced her into giving him a portion of her prize money in 2018. She made a transfer of Rs 43.5 lakh to the coach’s bank account. The player claimed that after getting married in 2021, the coach began extorting money from her and threatening to reveal her personal photos.

At the Baba Haridas Police Station in Dwarka, a case has been filed.

Since the survivor left the city after filing the FIR, a medical examination hadn’t been performed on her, according to police sources.

On Monday, the survivor joined the investigation, and Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure was used to record her statement (CrPC).

The FIR was filed a few days after Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, and a number of wrestlers protested the wrestling organisation and its leader at Jantar Mantar in the nation’s capital. The WFI president is accused of harassing female wrestlers, according to Phogat. Singh has refuted every accusation, saying, ‘Sexual harassment never happened. If even one athlete comes forward and proves this, I will hang myself.’

The athletes have demanded Singh’s resignation over claims of molestation and harassment. They also claim that other coaches at the national camp in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, took advantage of the woman wrestlers.