Poco launches Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco X5 5G: Details

Mumbai: Poco launched its X5 5G series globally. The series consists of Poco X5 5G and a Poco X5 Pro 5G model. The Poco X5 Pro 5G is available in two storage configurations — 6GB RAM +128GB storage, priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,700) and 8GB RAM +256GB internal storage, priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 28,900. It is offered in three colourways – black, blue and yellow.

The Poco X5 5G is also available in two configuration variants — 6GB RAM +128GB storage, and 8GB RAM +256GB internal storage. The former is priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) and the latter is priced at $299 (roughly Rs. 24,700). It is offered in three colour options – green, blue and black.

Poco X5 Pro 5G runs MIUI 14 based on Android 12 and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Xfinity AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Poco X5 Pro 5G equips a triple rear camera set-up with a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel front camera. It packs a 5,000mAh batterywith 67W fast charging.