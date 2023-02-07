Report says that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a cabinet reshuffle

Just over 72 hours after reaching 100 days in office, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak might propose a cabinet reshuffle. The conservative leader is anticipated to create three distinct, independent ministries out of the government’s business division. Nadhim Zahawi’s replacement may also be revealed in the interim.

Sunak may split the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) into a new energy department, with business and trade amalgamated, because he is unimpressed with its work.

The Department for Digital, Cultural, Media, and Sport might also be split up into separate divisions for culture and sport.

The government was in a precarious situation when the 42-year-old Tory leader took control, but he has so far succeeded in temporarily righting the ship.

After the initial kerfuffle, Sunak is now looking to reaffirm his position and the cabinet reshuffle is an attempt to send such a message.

Sunak freshening up his squad also comes in the backdrop of him firing Nadhim Zahawi as chairman of the Conservative Party last month.