Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended lower for second day in a row. BSE Sensex ended at 60,286, down 221 points or 0.37%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,722, down 43 points or 0.24%. The concern over Reserve Bank of India’s interest rate decision influenced investors.

The top gainers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Dr Reddy’s Labs, Adani Ports, Kotak Bank, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Auto, ONGC, JSW Steel, Paytm, Ambuja Cements and Eicher Motors. The top losers in the market were Tata Steel, Hindalco, ITC, Sun Pharma and Maruti .

The BSE MidCap index added 0.02% and the BSE SmallCap index dipped 0.17%. Among sectors, the Nifty FMCG index slipped 1.16%, followed by the Nifty Auto index (down 1%). The Nifty Realty added 0.88%.