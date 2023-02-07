Transgender person found guilty of rape; first time in Kerala

A transgender individual has been found guilty of rape in Kerala, marking a first.

Sachu Samson (34) was given a sentence by the Thiruvananthapuram Fast-Track Special Court for raping a 16-year-old boy. He will serve seven years in solitary confinement.

A 25,000 rupee fine was also imposed by the court. Samson would face an additional year in prison if he didn’t pay the fine.

The offender lives in Anathalavattom, a neighbourhood close to Chirayinkeezhu in the Thiruvananthapuram district.

Legal experts asserted that this was the first time a transgender person had ever been found guilty in Kerala.

On February 23, 2016, the incident took place. Samson made friends with the young man who was on the train from Chirayinkeezhu to Thiruvananthapuram. The youngster was thereafter taken to the Thampanoor public restroom in the centre of Kerala’s capital city where he was sexually raped.

The child was so terrified by the attack that he kept his family in the dark. The suspect repeatedly told the youngster to meet him after that, but the survivor chose not to go. While on the phone, the boy’s mother could tell that he was upset and afraid. The defendant texted the boy nonstop. The boy started using Facebook messaging after blocking the accused’s phone number.

The mother responded to the accused after discovering the communications on Facebook Messenger and learned of her son’s abuse. She afterwards filed a police report. She sent a message to Samson requesting that he visit Thampanoor in accordance with the police’s instructions.

Samson was detained by the police at Thampanoor.