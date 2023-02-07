UAE announces new Emiratisation deadlines for private companies

Dubai: The UAE Cabinet has announced new Emiratisation deadlines for private companies. A federal law aims to raise Emiratisation rates by 2% annually to reach 10% by the end of 2026. As per the new deadlines, all private companies with more than 50 employees must ensure that 2% of employees are Emirati or face financial penalties.

The UAE Cabinet has now divided the annual target for Emiratisation throughout the year. There must be a 1% in the first 6 months of the year and an additional 1% in second half of the year. At present, private companies that fail to meet the targets will be fined at a rate of Dh 6,000 a month. The monthly fines will increase at a rate of Dh1,000 annually until the year 2026.

Also Read: Indian Railways introduces online food delivery on WhatsApp: All details

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had issued fines amounting to Dh400 million against private companies that failed to meet Emiratisation targets of 2022.

About 9,293 companies had achieved their targets of 2022. More than 50,000 Emiratis are now working in the private sector, with 28,700 having joined since the launch of the ‘Nafis’ programme. The number of Emiratis in the private sector increased by 70% in 2022.