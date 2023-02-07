Valentine’s Day 2023: When is rose day, history and significance of the day

Every year on February 7, people celebrate Rose Day. On this day, residents paint the town red, the colour of the red rose, which stands for passion and love. People give roses to the ones they love as a public declaration of their affection.

It’s not necessary to give a rose to your lover alone, though. We can give a rose to a friend or our parents, both of whom we adore without condition. We ought to learn to love ourselves by treating ourselves to the flowers of our choice or by purchasing ourselves roses.

It is thought that Victorians invented the custom of giving roses as a way to declare their love for one another. Since then, Rose Day has celebrated the sharing of flowers as a sign of love.

While red roses are a clear winner for the special day, there are other roses that can be gifted to the ones we love. Yellow rose denotes friendship and the joy of new beginnings, while, white rose expresses innocence and purity.

Orange rose on the other hand, is used to express desire, and pink rose denotes appreciation ad gratitude.