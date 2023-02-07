Women’s Premier League 2023: Schedule of inaugural season revealed

Mumbai: IPL chairman Arun Dhumal has revealed the schedule of inaugural season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). The first season of WPL will be held from March 4 to 26 in Mumbai. The Brabourne Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium will host all the matches. The opening match will be played between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians-owned franchise.

The auction will take place on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India’s T20 World Cup match against Pakistan. Around 1500 players have registered for the league and the final list is expected to be released later this week. Each team will have a purse of Rs 12 crore at the players’ auction and will need to buy a minimum of 15 players and maximum of 18. Up to 5 overseas players, including 1 from associate member country, will be allowed in the playing 11.

5 teams will participate in the T20 event. Apart from three IPL team owners — Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals — Capri Global Holdings (Lucknow) and the Adani Sportsline have bought the franchises.

WPL is the second biggest T20 League in the world behind the Indian Premier League. A total of 22 games will be played in the inaugural season. 2 top-ranked teams in the league stage will qualify directly for the final. The second and third placed teams will battle out for a place in the title clash.