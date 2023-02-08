Animal Welfare Board recommends to celebrate ‘Cow Hug Day’ on February 14th

The Animal Welfare Board and the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying have asked all supporters of cows to commemorate February 14 as ‘Cow Hug Day.’

Valentine’s Day is widely recognised as being observed on February 14 and is a huge commercial, religious, and cultural celebration of romance and love.

The board claims that Vedic traditions are ‘almost on the verge of extinction due to the progress of the western culture’ in an appeal that was published on February 6. The board also highlights the importance of the cow in Indian culture and its effect on the rural economy.

The press statement, which has gone viral on social media with many expressing their support for the effort, argues that embracing a cow will bring emotional richness and consequently boost our individual and collective pleasure.