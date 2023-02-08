Doing these asanas will improve  fertility in men and women

A research carried out by the National Library of Medicine, Yoga therapies have been found to improve reproductive functions both in men and women. As per the study, practicing yoga improves the overall integration of physiological systems.

Yoga for fertility improves both female and male infertility by minimizing stress, which consecutively balances the hormones of the body with improvement in mental health; thereby increasing a couple’s ability to conceive’, says the research paper. According to a blog by Conceive India IVF, there are 11 Yoga asanas to boost fertility in men and women.

Let’s take a look at some of them:

1.Surya Namaskar: Surya Namaskar improves blood circulation in the body. Regular practice of Surya Namaskar helps women regulate their irregular menstrual cycles. Surya Namaskar also improves the sexual functions of the body.

2. Hastapadasana: Hastapadasana asana stretches all the muscles in the back and abdomen. This improves blood circulation in the body. This pose makes body flexible and releases stress from the abdomen area.

This asana is useful for women during pregnancy. JanuShirasana stretches the calves and the hamstrings of the body while relaxing the muscles of the abdomen.

3. Sethubandhasana: This asana helps improve pelvic blood circulation and also increases the mobility of the sperm count.

4. SuptaBaddhaKonasana: This posture strengthens inner thigh and groin muscles. Further, it is also helpful in relieving menstrual cramps, bloating and stress.