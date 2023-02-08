Drinking this tea will reduce blood pressure

Blood Pressure (BP) is considered a lifestyle disease. Lifestyle changes play a crucial role in controlling BP. Foods are important in this.

Spices are often used to control BP. Especially pepper. People with BP can eat pepper in their diet or in salads. But experts say it is best to mix it with tea. Pepper can be added to tea with or without milk. Now let’s see how to make pepper tea. A teaspoon of pepper powder, half an inch of ginger, a teaspoon of tea, a cup of milk or water.

Boil water with grated ginger. When it boils, add tea. Milk can also be added if required. After this, add the pepper. If you need sugar, you can add it and drink it hot.