Indian Railways cancels 412 trains today: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to fully cancel 326 trains and partially cancel 86 trains today, February 8. The national transporter has also decided to change source station of 49 trains and short terminate 46 trains. These trains scheduled to operate today were cancelled due to maintenance, operational reasons and also due to dense fog in some part of the country. Among the cancelled trains on Wednesday are those operating between Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu among others.

Indian Railways has requested passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app. The national transporter informed that tickets booked via IRCTC website will be cancelled automatically and a refund will be initiated in the user’s accounts. Passengers who have booked tickets through counters will have to visit the reservation counter to claim the refund.

Full list of cancelled trains:

01539 , 01540 , 01541 , 01542 , 01583 , 01590 , 01605 , 01625 , 01626 , 03111 , 03112 , 03359 , 03360 , 03591 , 03592 , 03649 , 03650 , 04029 , 04030 , 04041 , 04042 , 04139 , 04148 , 04149 , 04263 , 04264 , 04267 , 04268 , 04303 , 04304 , 04305 , 04306 , 04320 , 04335 , 04336 , 04338 , 04355 , 04379 , 04380 , 04403 , 04404 , 04408 , 04421 , 04424 , 04499 , 04549 , 04550 , 04568 , 04577 , 04597 , 04598 , 04648 , 04845 , 04846 , 04901 , 04902 , 04909 , 04910 , 04912 , 04913 , 04916 , 04919 , 04927 , 04938 , 04941 , 04946 , 04950 , 04953 , 04958 , 04959 , 04961 , 04963 , 04964 , 04987 , 04988 , 04999 , 05000 , 05035 , 05036 , 05039 , 05040 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05117 , 05118 , 05155 , 05156 , 05366 , 05459 , 05460 , 05470 , 05471 , 05517 , 05518 , 05591 , 05592 , 06484 , 06485 , 06488 , 06489 , 06559 , 06601 , 06602 , 06609 , 06610 , 06651 , 06652 , 06653 , 06654 , 06655 , 06656 , 06772 , 06773 , 06802 , 06803 , 06919 , 06920 , 06921 , 06922 , 06934 , 06937 , 06958 , 06959 , 06964 , 06967 , 06977 , 06980 , 06991 , 06994 , 06995 , 06996 , 07331 , 07332 , 07379 , 07380 , 07458 , 07795 , 07906 , 07907 , 08441 , 08442 , 09108 , 09109 , 09110 , 09113 , 09369 , 09370 , 09431 , 09432 , 09437 , 09438 , 09476 , 09481 , 09483 , 09484 , 09491 , 09492 , 09627 , 09703 , 09704 , 10101 , 10102 , 11025 , 11026 , 11305 , 11306 , 11425 , 11426 , 12218 , 12226 , 12241 , 12242 , 12317 , 12337 , 12338 , 12347 , 12348 , 12352 , 12368 , 12369 , 12505 , 12529 , 12530 , 12537 , 12538 , 12571 , 12874 , 12987 , 13015 , 13016 , 13029 , 13030 , 13187 , 13188 , 13309 , 13310 , 13345 , 13346 , 14005 , 14006 , 14213 , 14214 , 14217 , 14218 , 14235 , 14236 , 14505 , 14506 , 14617 , 14618 , 14673 , 14813 , 14814 , 14821 , 14822 , 14823 , 14824 , 14891 , 14892 , 15050 , 15053 , 15054 , 15081 , 15082 , 15105 , 15106 , 15119 , 15120 , 15127 , 15129 , 15130 , 15159 , 15203 , 15204 , 15234 , 15904 , 16213 , 16338 , 16731 , 16732 , 17331 , 17332 , 17333 , 17334 , 18103 , 18104 , 19251 , 19252 , 19571 , 19572 , 20948 , 20949 , 22321 , 22322 , 22388 , 22406 , 22441 , 22442 , 22531 , 22532 , 22630 , 22959 , 22960 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31711 , 31712 , 36011 , 36012 , 36031 , 36032 , 36033 , 36034 , 36035 , 36036 , 36037 , 36038 , 36811 , 36812 , 36813 , 36816 , 36825 , 36829 , 36833 , 36834 , 36836 , 36837 , 36838 , 36840 , 36844 , 36847 , 36848 , 36850 , 36851 , 36855 , 37327 , 37329 , 37332 , 37338 , 37781 , 37782 , 37784 , 37812 , 37813 , 37817 , 37818 , 37825 , 37827 , 37829 , 37831 , 37834 , 37837 , 37838 , 37840 , 37841 , 37842 , 37848 , 37853 , 37854 , 38923 , 38924 , 52539

Steps to check if your train is cancelled:

Visit indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of the journey

Next, select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Click on Cancelled Trains option

Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details as per requirement