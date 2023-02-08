Kerala health Dept to launch school health programme, with annual health check-ups, treatment for students

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala health department has decided to launch a school health programme for the physical and mental health development of children in the state. Under the programme, students will undergo health check-ups annually. The programme will be rolled out with the support of the education department, women and child development department, local self-government institutions and Parents Teachers Associations in the schools.

Minister for Health Veena George said that the programme will aid in diagnosing learning disabilities and vision problems in students along with ensuring their physical and mental development. The programme will get its final form only after discussions with the department of general education, said the minister.

The programme will be implemented for the students in the age group from 6 to 17 years. The major aim of the programme will be to diagnose the 30 health conditions found in children, such as anemia and malnutrition, and provide immediate healthcare to the affected children. Encouraging hygienic practices and inculcating awareness regarding menstrual hygiene are the other focuses of the programme.