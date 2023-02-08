New fines for private companies for failure at Emiratisation announced in UAE

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced new fines for private companies that fail to meet Emiratisation targets. The fines will now be imposed ‘semi-annually’.

Private companies that fail to achieve the 1% Emiratisation target growth by July 1 will be fined Dh7,000 for each UAE national who has not been hired. Private firms are now required to increase the number of Emiratis in skilled jobs by 1% every six months, while remaining on track to achieve the overall 2% target by the end of the year.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) had issued fines amounting to Dh400 million against private companies that failed to meet Emiratisation targets of 2022. About 9,293 companies had achieved their targets of 2022. More than 50,000 Emiratis are now working in the private sector, with 28,700 having joined since the launch of the ‘Nafis’ programme. The number of Emiratis in the private sector increased by 70% in 2022.