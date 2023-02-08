Padayappa, the wild elephant, is becoming a nightmare to Munnar

In Munnar, Kerala, the threat posed by wild elephants has gotten much worse. The wild elephant known as ‘Padayappa’ barged into a Kadalar ration store and devoured grains and rice. Padayappa’s attack also resulted in the injury of an elephant calf.

A temple door at Chokkanad Estate was damaged by a herd of wild elephants.

Around one in the morning, Tusker Padayappa vandalised R Mahalakshmi’s ration store in the Kadalar Estate East Division. After consuming two sacks of wheat and one sack of rice, it came back. Five months earlier, a wild elephant raided the same ration store. 14 sacks of rice and wheat were then consumed by the elephant.

A herd of four elephants, including two calf elephants, broke the main door of the Mariyamman temple in the Vattakkad Division. Even during the afternoon, two herds of wild elephants, including calves, are observed roaming the area.

Elephants engaged in combat on Monday morning close to the estate workers’ lodgings (layam) in Kadalar Factory Division. A calf was hurt while these two tuskers were engaged in combat when Padayappa stabbed it. The trail where the injured calf fled was covered in blood. It was not, however, to be discovered.