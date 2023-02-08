Reliance Jio expands 5G service to 10 cities across 8 states

Mumbai: Leading internet and telecom service provider in the country, Reliance Jio has launched its True 5G services across 10 cities across 8 states of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Now the 5G services of Jio are available in 236 cities in the country.

The cities of Hindupur, Madanapalle and Proddatur in Andhra Pradesh; Raigarh in Chhattisgarh; Talcher in Odisha; Patiala in Punjab; Alwar in Rajasthan; Mancherial in Telangana; Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Roorkee in Uttarakhand will now have Jio’s 5G services.

5G is the fifth-generation mobile network capable of transmitting a large set of data at a very rapid speed. 5G has a very low latency which will enhance user experiences in various sectors. Low latency describes the efficiency to process a very high volume of data messages with a minimal delay.