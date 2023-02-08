Russia warns the US embassy in Moscow to stop spreading ‘fake’ news about its military operation in Ukraine

The US embassy in Moscow has received a warning from Russia to stop disseminating ‘false’ news regarding its military operation in Ukraine. According to TASS, Moscow has threatened to expel US diplomats if they violate Russian law and are discovered to be involved in what Moscow refers to as ‘subversive activity.’

According to TASS, Lynne Tracy, the new US ambassador to Moscow who took office last month, received a stern message from Russia.

The agency claimed that Tracy had been instructed to scrupulously abide by Russian legislation when making any declarations concerning Russia’s armed forces in Ukraine. It cited a top source in the Russian foreign ministry for this information.

A US State Department spokesperson further confirmed the development and that the US embassy had received a diplomatic note from the Russian foreign ministry about the same.

However, it refused to comment further on the matter saying that the department’s general policy was not to comment on diplomatic correspondence.