Today, Oommen Chandy will be sent to Bengaluru for medical care.

On Wednesday, Oommen Chandy, a former chief minister and prominent Congressman, would be transported to Bengaluru for medical attention. The costs of his airlift out of Thiruvananthapuram will be covered by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee.

On Tuesday, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan visited Chandy in the hospital and gave him the good news about his health. Satheesan made his own air ambulance reservation.

An expert medical board of six doctors from different departments was previously assembled by the state health department to assess Chandy’s medical condition and course of treatment.

After visiting Chandy in the hospital in Neyyattinkara at the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s request, Health Minister Veena George made the decision.

Due to a high fever, Chandy is admitted to a private hospital close by.

The board would communicate with the private hospital’s doctors, according to a statement from the health department.

After the visit, George spoke with the chief minister and informed him of Chandy’s condition, who had been identified as having pneumonia.