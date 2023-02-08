Trainer aircraft crashes at Thiruvananthapuram Airport

On Wednesday, a training plane from the Rajiv Gandhi Aviation Academy made a crash landing at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

On February 8, 2022, at 11.36 a.m., the flight (TYPE CESNA 172R) swerved off to the west between taxiways B and C as it was preparing to take off from Runway 32.

According to authorities, the flight control was lost during takeoff.

Within minutes of the event, the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport ARFF team immediately saved the pilot. There are no casualties.

At 12:36 hours, runway operations could be safely restarted.