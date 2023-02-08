Zelenskiy travels to London seeking more weapons to fight Russia

At a time when Kyiv is pleading with the West to deliver more weapons in an effort to try to reverse Russian gains, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travels to London on Wednesday to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and address parliament.

Zelenskiy will visit troops working with British forces as part of a programme Sunak will say he plans to expand to include the training of fighter jet pilots and marines, during only his second foreign trip since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 of last year.

Sunak stated in a statement that ‘President Zelenskiy’s visit to the UK is a testament to his country’s courage, determination, and fight, as well as to the unbreakable friendship between our two countries.’

‘I am proud that today we will broaden that training from soldiers to marines and fighter jet pilots, ensuring Ukraine has a military capable of defending its interests for a very long time,’ said the president of the United States.

Additional sanctions will be announced by Britain later on Wednesday to target individuals and businesses that have helped Russian President Vladimir Putin ‘build his personal wealth’ and those who benefit from the Kremlin’s military industrial complex, according to the statement.