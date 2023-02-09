Commodity Market: Gold price edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold price edged higher marginally in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading in Kerala at Rs 42,320, higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained unchanged in the Kerala market.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee drops against US dollar, UAE dirham

In the international markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,874.58 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,886.20. The holdings of world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.03% to 921.10 tonnes. Among other precious metals, silver fell 0.1% to $22.28 per ounce, platinum was 0.3% lower at $966.85 and palladium eased 0.1% to $1,646.89.