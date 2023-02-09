Forest fire raging across south-central Chile leaves 24 people dead so far

24 people have died as a result of forest fires that are burning throughout south-central Chile. The fire expanded into new areas burning up habitats of vulnerable woodland animals.

Valentina Aravena, the manager of a wildlife rehabilitation facility in Chillan, said, ‘We call on everyone who can to take care of the forests which are currently on fire, as well as of our animals, species of essential importance.’

The national forests association of Chile, CONAF, reported on Wednesday that the fire had damaged more than 300,000 hectares (741,315 acres) of land.

Animals unique to the woodlands, including the tiniest deer in the world and the monito del monte, a small nocturnal marsupial, were treated for burns in the rehabilitation centre in Chillan, the region’s capital.

Aravena said these were essential species that helped spread seeds.

‘We try to stabilize them, treat them, relieve pain from the burns they suffered, and ideally rehabilitate them so they can return to the wild,’ she said.