Gulf country announces new Hajj permit requirements for expats

Doha: The Hajj and Umrah Department at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs (Awqaf) in Qatar has announced new Hajj permit requirements for expats and residents. The authority said that all residents wishing to apply for a Hajj permit must have completed their two doses of Covid-19 vaccination. It is mandatory for the pilgrims to declare both vaccination dates for the first and second shots, as well as attach proof of vaccination with the application.

Expats wishing to apply for a Hajj permit must be a resident of Qatar for 10 years and no less than 40 years of age. For Qatari nationals and GCC residents residing in Qatar, the age is no less than 18. The applicant must provide an ID card number with the card’s expiration date at the Hajj.gov.qa website accompanied by their phone number.

A message will then be sent to the applicant’s phone containing a link that would redirect them to the page where they could finalize their application in which both passport and email must be provided along with other required details. The applicant will also be asked if they have any other individuals accompanying them who could be added to the application before they are able to finally save and submit. Once submitted the applicant will receive a number which can then be used to track the application status online.

The website will start accepting applications on Sunday, February 12, 2023, at 8am, and will last for an entire month until March 12, 2023. Results are expected to be announced from one week to ten days after the closing date.