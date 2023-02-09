James Cameron’s Avatar will soon be making inroads in the popular entertainment park in Disneyland

James Cameron’s Avatar will soon start to gain traction in the well-known theme park, the Disneyland. Disney CEO Bob Iger declared that there would soon be a ‘Avatar experience’ for guests of Disneyland when announcing a brand-new attraction based on the Avatar film series. However, he withheld all information about it.

Additionally, Bob Iger stated that the firm now considers Avatar to be a key brand and that they intend to ‘leverage success’ across business lines and geographical regions.

The Way of Water, the most recent Avatar film directed by James Cameron, made over $2.17 billion in worldwide box office revenue. It presently ranks fourth among all-time top-grossing films. The hit filmmaker also announced that Avatar 3, 4 and 5 are on the way. They are scheduled for releases on December 20, 2024, December 18, 2026 and December 22, 2028.

As for entertainment parks, Disneyland continues to drive Disney’s top and bottom line growth. Revenue at the division of close to $8.8 billion for the fiscal first quarter was up 21%, the company reported today, about a third of the total.