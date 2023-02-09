OnePlus launches new truly wireless earbuds: Details

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, OnePlus launched its latest truly wireless (TWS) earbuds named ‘OnePlus Buds Ace’. The price of the new OnePlus Buds Ace is set at CNY 249 (roughly Rs. 3,000) in China. They are currently available for pre-order on the OnePlus online store for just CNY 239 (roughly Rs. 2,900). The wireless earbuds are sold in Open Black, and Monologue (translated) colours.

The OnePlus Buds Ace earbuds feature 12.4mm dynamic drivers with a moving coil unit. The earbuds feature dual microphones and an AI noise-reduction feature for phone calls. It comes with the latest Bluetooth 5.3 and 7ms ultra-low latency mode for gaming as well. The earbuds also have an IP55 dust and waterproof rating.

Also Read: Range Rover unveils 2023 Velar Facelift: Features and expected price

The earbuds are claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life in the case without ANC, and 27 hours with ANC enabled. The earbuds also support fast charging that offers 5 hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge. The earbuds are powered by a 41 mAh battery each, the charging case has a 480 mAh battery.