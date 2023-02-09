Seven students killed in Chhattisgarh after truck rammed school bus

After the car they were riding in collided with a truck at Korer Chilhati Chowk in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district, nearly 20 km from the district headquarters, five schoolchildren died instantly, and two more died later in a hospital.

According to information given to the police, an auto driver was transporting eight schoolchildren home in his car when it was involved in a collision with a truck at Korer.

The impact of the collision caused the car to be completely mangled, and pieces of it broke off and flew through the air, scattering across the street. The five children who were riding in the car died there and then.

Three children and the driver of the car were taken to a nearby hospital after onlookers called the police.

While two children died in the hospital while receiving treatment, one child and the car driver both have critical conditions, according to the police.

The truck driver, who left the scene of the accident, is being sought by police.

Bhupesh Baghel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh, offered his condolences to the families of the children and said he had given the health department orders to assist the families in any way possible.