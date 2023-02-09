Sexual assault attempt case against Unni Mukundan: Kerala HC withdraws stay

Kochi: The Kerala High Court withdrew the stay in the 2018 sexual assault attempt case on Thursday, filed against actor Unni Mukundan by a young woman. The stay was removed after the survivor told the court that she had not signed on any document to settle the case out of court.

Controversial lawyer Saiby Jose Kidangur, who was recently accused of taking money from clients to bribe judges, had appeared for Unni Mukundan in the case, reported Manorama News. He had reportedly submitted a document stating that the survivor in the case agreed to settle the issue outside of court.

Recording the woman’s statement, the court observed that it was serious issue and Saiby is answerable to the chages. The court accused Saiby of fabricating documents and misleading the court. The complainant woman had alleged that the actor attempted to rape her in 2018 and had sought police protection. She had also sought cancellation of the bail granted to the actor. Mukundan had rejected her complaint as fake.

The woman, in her complaint, said that Mukundan tried to rape her when she went to his flat at Edappally to discuss a movie project. However, the actor claimed that she had cooked up the allegation in a bid to trap him in a fake case, tarnish his reputation and extract money from him.