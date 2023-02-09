Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended higher for second day in a row. At Close, the Sensex was up 142.43 points or 0.23% at 60,806.22. NSE Nifty was up 21.80 points or 0.12% at 17,893.50.

About 1670 shares have advanced, 1714 shares declined, and 142 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. On the sectoral front, except capital goods and information technology, all other indices ended lower. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended on flat note.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life, Hindalco Industries, Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life, Divis Labs, ONGC and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, UPL, Ultratech Cement, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors and JSW Steel.