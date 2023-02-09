Woman attempts to smuggle gold in red-painted sanitary napkin at Kochi airport; arrested

Kochi: A woman who tried to smuggle gold through the green channel of Kochi International Airport was arrested on Thursday. The traveller from Riyadh was found with 29.89 lakhs worth of gold (582.64 grams).

She hid the gold inside a sanitary napkin that she was wearing. The napkin was painted red to look like she was menstruating.

Meanwhile, 480.25 gram of gold was recovered from another woman on Thursday. She arrived in Kochi from Italy, via Doha. She hid the gold in her handbag. Customs said the probe is underway in both cases.