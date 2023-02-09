World Test Championship 2021-23: ICC announces date and venue

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the World Test Championship 2021-23 final. The final will be played at the London Oval, from 7 to 11 June with a reserve day in place (12 June).

Australia leads the 9-team points table for the ongoing cycle with 75.56 points. Australia is followed by India at 58.93. Sri Lanka (53.33%) and South Africa (48.72%) are in the third and fourth positions respectively.

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand had won the inaugural edition of the WTC in 2021. The Kiwis defeated India by 8 wickets in the final in Southampton.