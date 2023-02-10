ChatGPT will revolutionise office work and change everything: Bill Gates

In an interview with German business newspaper Handelsblatt that was published on Friday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates thinks the development of ChatGPT, a chatbot that remarkably mimics human responses to user inquiries, is just as important as the creation of the internet.

‘Up until recently, artificial intelligence was able to read and write, but not comprehend. By assisting in the creation of bills or letters, innovative apps like ChatGPT will increase the productivity of numerous office tasks. This is going to alter the globe,’ He stated in remarks translated into German.

The fastest-growing consumer app in history is ChatGPT, created by US company OpenAI with support from Microsoft Corp.