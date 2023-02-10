Firefighters in Palakkad battle a massive fire at a tyre godown without access to water.

On Thursday night, a large fire broke out in a tyre godown in the city, resulting in damage estimated at Rs 1 crore, reported Manorama News. At night, a godown on Manjakkulam Church Road that belonged to Bismi Tyre Godown and was owned by Piriyari native Aashiq caught fire.

It appears that the fire’s smoke travelled kilometres from the scene. There are no known casualties.

The 17 firefighting teams battled the blaze for approximately five hours without enough water, finally bringing the flames under control. Manorama News report says, none of the 58 fire hydrants in that area were operational. It is claimed that the Fire Force’s inability to successfully confine the fire also contributed to the increase in damage. Witnesses reported that despite the firemen’ best efforts, the flames continued to grow. Dr. S. Chithra, the Palakkad Collector, oversaw the operation.

Hotel staff members nearby noticed the fire and informed authorities. The burning debris nearby is thought to have caused the godown to catch fire.