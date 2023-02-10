In Sainik Schools by following year, anticipated to be over 1,000 girl cadets

By the 2023–24 academic year, more than 1,000 girl cadets are anticipated to be cumulatively enrolled in Sainik Schools, according to Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt.

The minister said, ‘I feel extremely happy to know that the process of enrolment of girls in Sainik Schools, which started as a pilot project five years ago, has now become regular.’ The minister was speaking at the 50th All India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference, which was held in New Delhi on February 8–9. Girls are performing incredibly well and earning high marks on the entrance exam. Girls are admitted to the new Sainik Schools as well.

Ajay Bhatt also thanked the Sainik Schools for their contribution to the National Defense Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy, noting that this initiative is furthering the Indian government’s vision for women’s empowerment and equal opportunities for them (INA).

In total, 335 cadets from Sainik Schools joined the NDA/INA over the course of the last three academic years.

In his interactions with Sainik School principals, Ajay Bhatt urged them to help the cadets become effective in their academics while also instilling in them moral values and a sense of duty to the country. In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plans, he also expressed his satisfaction with the Public Private Participation Model’s use in the opening of new Sainik Schools across the nation.

The All India Sainik Schools Principals’ Conference aims to evaluate the effectiveness of Sainik Schools, build capacity to improve training, and enhance administrative quality of the schools. Principals from 18 new Sainik Schools and 33 current Sainik Schools attended the conference.

On important and current topics like ‘Promotion of Ethical Practices,’ ‘Implementation of Academic Plus Curriculum,’ ‘Implementation of NCC,’ ‘Reinforcing Civic Values Among the Cadets,’ and ‘Strategies for Challenging Gender Stereotypical Choices in Sainik Schools,’ presentations and discussions were held during the conference.