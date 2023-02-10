Ola Electric launches S1 electric scooter in India: Price and features

Mumbai: India based electric vehicle brand, Ola Electric has launched a new variant of the S1 electric scooter in the Indian market. The new S1 variant will also be available in all 11 color palettes – Gerua, Matt Black, Coral Glam, Millennial Pink, Porcelain White, Midnight Blue, Jet Black, Marshmellow, Anthracite Grey, Liquid Silver, and Neo Mint. The scooter is the lightest in the S1 series with a kerb weight of 115 kg.

The new entry-level S1 is priced at Rs 99,999. It gets a 2kWh battery pack and houses 8.5 kW motor. The motor gives a range of 91 km on a single charge. The new Ola S1 electric scooter will have a top speed of 90 kmph. The battery charging time will be 4 hours through the home charger.

Ola emerged as India’s best-selling EV manufacturer in 2022. The company had sold more than 1,50,000 units last year.