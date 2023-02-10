Smoking cannabis to be soon made illegal on the streets of the red light district in Amsterdam

The authorities declared that new rules put into place in the city will soon make it unlawful to smoke marijuana on the streets of Amsterdam’s red light district.

The rules, which will go into effect in the middle of May, might make it easier for locals to live there. According to new regulations, sex workers must shut down their locations at 3 am.

All council members agreed, according to the local media, that actions should be taken to lessen the inconvenience that tourists cause.

On Thursday, the city council further announced that the bars and restaurants will have to be closed by 2 am on Fridays and Saturdays and after 1 am, the entry of new visitors will be barred into the old city district.

Currently, the authorities have made it illegal to sell alcohol from liquor stores, cafes and shops from Thursday to Sunday after 4 pm in the red light district.