Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Benchmark indices ended lower today in the Indian equity markets. BSE Sensex settled at 60,682.70, down 123.52 points or 0.20%. NSE Nifty settled at 17,856.50, down 37 points or 0.21%.

About 1821 shares have advanced, 1547 shares declined, and 148 shares remained unchanged in the equity markets. Among sectors, power index down 0.8%, metal index fell 1.5% each, while realty index added 1.5%. The BSE midcap index ended flat, while smallcap index rose 0.4%.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp and L&T. The top losers in the market were Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Coal India.