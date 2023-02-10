‘Union budget astutely balances requirement for India’s development imperatives’: Says FM Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday participated in a general discussion on Budget 2023-24 in Lok Sabha and said that the budget astutely balances the requirement for India’s development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence.

‘In simple words, budget 2023-24, astutely balances the requirement for India’s development imperatives within the limit of fiscal prudence. That is a very difficult balance, it is a very delicately balanced tact’, Sitharaman said.

‘Since the pandemic when the economy dipped by minus 23, our efforts to recover the economy have been through the capex route (capital expenditure route) from the government’s side. This is because it has a great multiplier effect’, she added.