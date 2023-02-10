Valentines day 2023: Date, history and significance of Teddy Day in Valentine’s Week

Teddy Day is observed on February 10 each year. It is the fourth day of Valentine’s Week, which begins on February 7 with Rose Day.

Who doesn’t enjoy receiving a teddy bear to cuddle up with before bed? They make adorable, cuddly companions with whom you can spend the day lounging. Teddy bears, however, have various connotations depending on their colour.

Sending a cuddly teddy bear or a cute soft toy that will make your crush or lover smile or help them unwind is the objective. The gesture expresses one’s love for their special someone.

So, ride on the train of love, utilize the premise of Valentine’s Week and confess your dedication towards your significant other in the form of a teddy. Pair your gift with a thoughtful and romantic message, wish or quote.