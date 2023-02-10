Valentine’s Day 2023: Recipes of heart-shaped delicacies for your loved ones

Valentine’s week is observed from February 7th to February 14th. Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific theme or act of love. People exchange gifts, flowers, and messages with their loved ones to express their feelings and celebrate the week. On February 14 people celebrates Valentine’s Day.

She here is recipes for heart-shaped delicacies that can be cooked for your loved ones.

Red Velvet Cake:

Ingredients:

– 2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon baking powder

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/2 teaspoon salt

– 2 tablespoons cocoa powder

– 1 cup vegetable oil

– 2 cups granulated sugar

– 4 large eggs

– 1 cup buttermilk

– 2 teaspoons vanilla extract

– 1 teaspoon white vinegar

– 2 tablespoons red food coloring

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9 inch round cake pans.

2. In a medium bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cocoa powder. Set aside.

3. In a large bowl, mix together the oil and sugar until well blended. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Add the buttermilk, vanilla extract, vinegar, and food coloring and mix until combined.

4. Slowly add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and mix until just combined.

5. Divide the batter evenly between the two prepared cake pans. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean.

6. Allow the cakes to cool for 10 minutes in the pans before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

7. Frost the cooled cakes with your favorite cream cheese frosting. Enjoy!

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Red Velvet Heart Cookies:

Ingredients:

-2 cups all-purpose flour

-1/2 teaspoon baking powder

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

-1 cup unsalted butter, softened

-1/2 cup granulated sugar

-1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

-1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

-1 large egg

-Red food coloring

-1/2 cup semisweet chocolate chips

-1/2 cup white chocolate chips

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°F (177°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, salt, and ground cinnamon.

3. In a large bowl, using a hand mixer or stand mixer, beat the butter and both sugars together on medium speed until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes.

4. Add the vanilla extract and egg and beat until combined.

5. Add the flour mixture and beat on low speed until just combined.

6. Add the red food coloring until desired color is reached.

7. Fold in the chocolate chips.

8. Roll the dough into 1-inch balls and place on the prepared baking sheet.

9. Bake for 10 minutes, or until edges are lightly golden brown.

10. Allow the cookies to cool on the baking sheet for 5 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Enjoy!

Mini Chocolate Peanut Butter Pies

Ingredients:

-1 package of ready-made chocolate cookie dough

-3/4 cup creamy peanut butter

-1/4 cup softened butter

-1/4 cup powdered sugar

-1/4 cup brown sugar

-1/2 cup miniature semi-sweet chocolate chips

-1/2 cup creamy peanut butter chips

-1 teaspoon vanilla extract

-1/4 teaspoon salt

-1 large egg

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease a 12-cup mini muffin tin with non-stick cooking spray and set aside.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together the peanut butter, softened butter, powdered sugar, brown sugar, chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, vanilla extract, salt and the egg.

3. Take a tablespoon of cookie dough and press it into the bottom of each muffin cup.

4. Divide the peanut butter mixture evenly among the muffin cups, then top each with another tablespoon of cookie dough.

5. Bake for 10-12 minutes, until the cookie dough is golden brown.

6. Let cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire cooling rack to cool completely.