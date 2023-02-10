Vistara Airline announces new international flight service

Mumbai: Full-service airline Vistara announced new international flight service. The air carrier will operate flights on the Mumbai- Mauritius route from March 26. The airline will operate five flights a week on the route. It will deploy its A321 aircraft with three class configuration (business, premium economy and economy) for the service.

Mauritius is the 12th international destination that Vistara is connecting with Mumbai. The airline has already announced commencing flight services to Colombo and Dammam from Mumbai next month.

Also Read: Abu Dhabi Big Ticket: Indian expat wins fortune again

Vistara is the brand name of TATA SIA Airlines Limited. It is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.