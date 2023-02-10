Watch these Teddy Bear films with your partner on Teddy Day

Valentine’s Week officially begins on Thursday, February 10 and runs through the entire week. Although most people enjoy exchanging teddy bears on this day, it’s not required that everyone do so. You can observe Teddy Day in a variety of ways with the people you care about, and one of those ways is by watching teddy bear-themed films.

Toy Story 3 (2010): If you have watched the film, you will remember the Lots-O’-Huggin’ in pink colour. Don’t be deceived by its untainted appearance. The bear’s voice has been given by Ned Beatty.

Sleepless in Seatle (1992): This nearly three decades old film is directed by Nora Ephron, who has also co-written it. The end of the movie involves a teddy bear in an important role. The film features Tom Hanks, Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger.

Paddington Bear (2014): The movie version of Paddington Bear; the lead character of the film, a bear, has been a hit since 1958. The character came to life when Michael Bond wrote ‘A Bear Called Paddington’. It is based on a teddy bear that the author once saw at a toy store in London, the UK near the Paddington Station.

Winnie the Pooh (2011): Teddy Day is incomplete without watching Winnie the Pooh and his best friends. Stephen J Anderson and Don Hall’s Winnie the Pooh is inspired by AA Milne’s classic books. The movie, as we all know it, shows a cuddly bear coping with his honey addiction.