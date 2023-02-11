Fire-Boltt launches rugged outdoor smartwatch in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Indian wearable manufacturer, Fire-Boltt launched new rugged outdoor smartwatch named ‘ Cobra’ in the markets. The newly launched Fire-Boltt Cobra rugged outdoor smartwatch is priced at Rs. 3,499 and is available for sale via the Fire-Boltt website and also via Flipkart India. The smartwatch will be sold in Black and Green colour variants.

The Fire-Boltt Cobra rugged outdoor smartwatch features a 1.78-inch (368 x 448 Pixels) AMOLED screen with a 60Hz refresh rate. The smartwatch comes with Bluetooth calling, an inbuilt dial pad, contact syncing, and call history features enabling users to make and receive phone calls directly from the watch display. It also has an inbuilt microphone and speaker. The smartwatch also features support for AI voice assistants like Google Assistant and Siri via a connected smartphone.

The smartwatch offers 123 sports modes including running, cycling, and swimming. It also comes with health monitoring capabilities including SpO2 monitoring, dynamic heart rate tracking, women’s health tracking, and sleep monitoring, among others.