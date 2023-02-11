Five Keralites detained in the UK for enslaving students in care homes

Five people from Kerala were detained in UK for engaging in labour exploitation that is on par with contemporary slavery. The UK’s Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA), which looks into and gathers data on workplace exploitation, used a tip-off regarding the exploitation of roughly 50 Indian students working in North Wales care facilities to make an arrest.

The males that were detained are all from Kerala and are named Mathew Isaac (age 32), Jinu Cherian (30), Eldhose Cherian (age 25), Eldhose Kuriyachan (age 25), and Jacob Liju (age 47). The day before yesterday, the Authority obtained a court injunction against them.

The exploited Indian students were in appalling condition without money, food, or rest, according to the Authority’s report. The pupils were forced to work for no compensation in a cruel kind of exploitation. The charges would include human trafficking because they were smuggled in from another nation.

Between December 2021 and May 2022, the arrests were made. The Authority claimed to have information on 50 people who are being forced into slavery. Additional research is being done.

All of those detained had either previously worked in nursing homes or had abused the power of their relatives who did.

Through an employment firm called Alexa Care that Mathew Isaac and Jinu Cherian registered in May, students were transported to the UK.

The UK’s High Commission for India has made an effort to assist the mistreated pupils. To receive assistance and counselling, contact the High Commission at [email protected]

Care homes provide housing and personal care for elderly or disabled people who need assistance with their daily routine.