Lalu Prasad’s daughter Rohini’s heartfelt appeal before his return to India after kidney transplant

Lalu Yadav, the leader of the Rashtraiya Janata Dal (RJD) and a former chief minister of Bihar, will return to India on Saturday following a successful kidney transplant in Singapore. Lalu’s daughter Rohini Acharya shared the information about the RJD leader’s arrival in India via a series of tweets and confirmed that he would be doing so today.

When her father Lalu Prasad returned to the country after receiving a kidney transplant from Rohini Acharya, she gave her father’s supporters and well-wishers advice on what should and shouldn’t be done.

‘Your love for Papa is limitless. From my side, I want to say this to all of you that whenever you meet my father after reaching India, be careful while meeting him. Wear a mask when you meet him and help us take care of his health,’ Rohini said in a tweet.

She added in another tweet, ‘Doctors have said that even if you want to meet someone, everyone has to wear a mask. Papa should also wear a mask when he meets someone. Doctors have advised this.’

She went on to say that she wanted to emphasise how important it was for her father to be protected from any kind of infection: ‘One more important thing I must add is that it is very important that my father is protected from any kind of infection as advised by doctors. Doctors have advised my father not to meet a lot of people.’

Lalu Prasad underwent a kidney transplant on December 5 of last year at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore after both of his kidneys stopped working and Lalu’s daughter Rohini donated a kidney to save his life.

Rohini Acharya has become an overnight idol as a result of her selfless decision to donate one of her kidneys to her ailing father, Lalu Prasad.

Even Lalu’s harshest detractors, like Union Minister Giriraj Singh, were won over by her.

‘Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi. Garv hai aap par…Aap udaharan hongi aane wale pidhiyon ke liye (Let all daughters be like Rohini. I’m proud of you…you have set an example for future generations),’ Giriraj Singh had tweeted.