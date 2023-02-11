Smriti Mandhana will not play in India’s opening match of the Women’s T20 World Cup against Pakistan.

Smriti Mandhana won’t play in India’s Women’s T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan under Harmanpreet Kaur’s leadership, NDTV reported on Saturday. The eagerly awaited game will take place on Sunday at Newlands in Cape Town. The 26-year-old Mandhana was forced to withdraw from the second warm-up match against Bangladesh after suffering the injury while fielding during the practise match against Australia earlier this week. ‘Smriti is still recovering from a finger injury, so it’s unlikely that she will play. It’s not a fracture, and we anticipate that she will return for the second game’ During a news conference, temporary coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar made a statement.

‘If you can call them that, you want to be playing the powerful teams that are your arch-rivals. We are fully prepared for whatever occurs, and the atmosphere is positive’ Kanitkar tacked on.

The former cricketer for India’s men’s squad also mentioned that captain Harmanpreet Kaur’s shoulder ailment from the Tri-series match against South Africa and the West Indies has completely healed.

‘To play, Harman is healthy. She has batted in the nets for the past two days, and she is fine’ Kanitkar threw in.

Mandhana uploaded pictures of herself on social media earlier on Saturday with the message ‘Let’s go T20WorldCup2023’ while wearing complete cricket attire.