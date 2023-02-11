Sony launches NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Sony NW-A306 Walkman digital audio player has been launched in India. The new device is priced at Rs. 25,990 on Headphone Zone, as well as Sony Center stores, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals across the country. It is available in a single variant with 32GB internal storage.

The new premium digital audio player sports a 3.6-inch HD (1280×720-pixel) TFT colour display, and has a 3.5mm stereo audio socket for wired connectivity with headphones and earphones. The audio player features Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity. It features Edge-AI, updated Digital Sound Enhancement Engine Ultimate, MQA certification, Bluetooth 5 with LDAC codec support, 360 Reality Audio, and more. Apart from the LDAC Bluetooth codec, Qualcomm aptX HD, Qualcomm aptX, AAC and SBC Bluetooth codecs are also supported. It runs on the Android 12 operating system.