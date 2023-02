Jakarta: A strong earthquake measuring 6.0 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kepulauan Talaud in Indonesia. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre has said that the earthquake has a depth of 49km.

Indonesia, which consists of over 17,000 islands, experiences frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’, where tectonic plates collide.