Water prices will increase by 5% more on top of the standard rate.

Following a covert one-paisa per litre rise that went into effect on February 3, the water fees have once again increased. By increasing the basic fee by an additional 5% as of April 1, the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has now struck its customers a second blow. The most recent increase was implemented as a requirement for the Central Government’s approval of an extra loan amount.

With the latest rise in pricing that went into effect earlier this month, the bi-monthly water bills were expected to climb by roughly Rs 50 to 500 for three slabs.

The fees would now increase by an additional Rs 3.50 to Rs 60 in various categories. All fundamental prices, including those for home and non-domestic services, industrial connections, tanker vehicles, and public tap supplies for local bodies, will go up. Non-domestic users’ fixed and sewage fees will also go up.

In light of the one-paisa increase, the KWA authorities had earlier suggested that the 5% rise would not take effect. Roshy Augustine, the minister of water resources, stated in a response to the Legislative Assembly that no decision had been made to remove the 5% increase that would be implemented annually. This was also verified by the Minister to ‘Manorama’ on Friday.

The possibility is that the base tariff will also increase by 5% in the upcoming years.