4 High Courts will have new Chief Justices: Law minister

On Sunday, Chief Justices were chosen for four high courts.

The new appointments were announced on Twitter by the law minister, Kiren Rijiju.

Chief Justice Sonia Giridhar Gokani was chosen as a judge on the Gujarat High Court. After Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was elevated to the Supreme Court on Friday, she was named acting Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court.

The chief justice of the Gauhati High Court has been named as Justice Sandeep Mehta, judge of the Rajasthan High Court. The Orissa High Court judge Justice Jaswant Singh has been promoted to the position of chief justice of the Tripura High Court.

Chief Justice of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh is Justice N Kotiswar Singh, Judge, of Gauhati High Court.